Colombo: Already qualified for the semifinals, England restricted New Zealand to 159 for seven in a Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup Friday.

Opting to bat, New Zealand batters got the starts but couldn’t convert them into big scores.

Glenn Phillips (39), Tim Seifert (35), Finn Allen (29) and Mark Chapman (15) all got starts but failed to prolong their stay at the crease.

For England, Will Jacks (2/23), Adil Rashid (2/28) and Rehan Ahmed (2/28) were the main wicket takers, while Liam Dawson (1/32) chipped in with a wicket.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 39, Tim Seifert 35; Will Jacks 2/23).