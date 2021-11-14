Dubai: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup title clash, here Sunday.

Australia have gone into the game with the same team that defeated Pakistan in the semifinal. New Zealand however, have been forced to make one change. They have replaced an injured Devon Conway with Tim Seifert.

Incidentally, who ever win the title clash it will be their maiden victory in the T20 World Cup. Neither side have lifted the trophy in the shortest format of the game.

Both Australia and New Zealand scripted identical five-wicket victories in the semifinals against Pakistan and England respectively.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain),David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.