Ahmedabad: South Africa notched up a dominating nine-wicket win over West Indies in a crucial Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup Thursday.

Opting to bowl, South Africa dished out a clinical performance with the pace trio of Kagiso Rabada (2/22), Lungi Ngidi (3/30) and Corbin Bosch (2/31) sharing seven wickets to reduce WI to 83-7 in 11th over.

However, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd smashed 89 off 57 balls for a record eighth-wicket stand to lift West Indies to 176 for 8.

In reply, skipper Aiden Markram (82) and Quinton de Kock (47) slaughtered West Indies bowlers with a 95-run opening stand before Ryan Rickelton (45) joined the party as South Africa overhauled the target in just 16.1 overs.

Brief Score:

West Indies: 176 for 8 in 20 overs (Jason Holder 49, Romario Shepherd 52; Kagiso Rabada 2/22, Lungi Ngidi 3/30 and Corbin Bosch 2/31).

South Africa: 177 for 1 in 16.1 overs (Aiden Markram 82 not out, Quinton de Kock 47; Roston Chase 1/46).