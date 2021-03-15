Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse from her cricket practice for the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

Taapsee posted a string of videos on Instagram Stories, where she is seen playing cricket.

“Practicing how to get catch out,” Taapsee wrote on one of the clips.

Taapsee is currently undergoing cricket training for her role as Mithali Raj.

She has a slew of films coming up including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dilruba and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.