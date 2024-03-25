Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is known for Baby, Pink, Manmarziyaan and others, has married her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe.

The two reportedly tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur Saturday.

As per media reports, the ceremonies began Wednesday. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee’s good friend.

Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.