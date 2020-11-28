Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu has offered a quick solution for post workout recovery to those who undergo a rigorous training schedule.

The actress shared the recipe to her “high protein high fibre drink” on Instagram story: “Its buttermilk with sattu, flaxseed, methi seed powder. Fantastic combination of live bacteria, prebiotics, healthy fats. Great for post workout recovery.”

Recently, the actress had shared the recipe to a drink that helps burn fat. She called it her exotic sunset drink!

Sharing the recipe of the drink on Instagram, the actress wrote: “My exotic sunset drink… This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother. Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger.”

On the work front, Taapsee recently completed a gruelling schedule of “Rashmi Rocket” and is gearing up to shoot “Looop Lapeta”.

“Rashmi Rocket” casts Taapsee as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

“Looop Lapeta” is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, “Run Lola Run”.