Mumbai: Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has now prompted a genuine and ceaseless discussion on nepotism in the film industry. Actress Kangana Ranaut is seen attacking whoever comes in her manner in the discussion of nepotism.

As of late in a selective meeting, the Queen actress targeted actresses Taapsee Pannu and Swarka Bhasker and called them B-grade entertainers. She likewise said that both are preferable looking and better on-screen characters over Alia and Ananya.

Both, Swara Bhasker and Taapsee could not keep their calm and gave a befitting reply to Kangana on terming them as B-grade actresses.

Taking to her Twitter account, Taapsee wrote, “Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot“

Not only this she slammed Kangana and told, “I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity. I have had my share of struggles and just because I don’t glorify them or deal with them with a positive outlook doesn’t make me any less of the outsider.”

She further added, “Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that she and her sister try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me is actually an equal level of harassment if not more. All this coz I refuse to sing her tune and because I refuse to see her as the flag bearer of outsiders, we all are not bitter people.”

Well, actress Sonakshi Sinha couldn’t hold her happiness back and applauded Taapsee for her great reponse to Kangana. She took to her IG story and thanked Taapsee for her dignified remark.

She wrote in her Insta story, “Proud of you @taapsee! The dignity, maturity and integrity with which you have responded has my respect and I am sure of most others too. More power to you.”

