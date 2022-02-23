Mumbai: Creator and author Asit Kumarr Modi expresses his delight as his new animated series ‘Taarak Mehta kka Chhota Chashmah’ will be streaming on Netflix from February 24.

It is based on his popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ which has entertained the audience for quite long. Now, ‘Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’ will especially make kids as well as everyone in the family roll on the floor laughing.

He says: “It is becoming more and more evident that so long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show’s animated version, ‘Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’ will be available to our viewers on Netflix.”

“It also reiterates that pure humour can bring positive transformation in our society and at Neela Film Productions, spreading joy is pivotal to our ethos. We’re glad that our viewers especially, kids will get to enjoy ‘Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’ on OTT as well,” concludes Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator and Author, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and Founder and Director, Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd.