Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan Thursday arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s residence for an intimate party to celebrate Karisma’s daughter Samaira’s birthday.

Kareena looked gorgeous in a flowy, sky blue kaftan. As she stepped out from the car she waved for the paparazzi waiting outside Karisma’s home.

During this time, Taimur also got down from the car. But as soon as he got out of the car, he shouted at the paparazzi and banged his head on a door.

Kareena shook her hand towards the media, looked at Taimur’s forehead before going inside. Taimur was also casually dressed in a T-shirt and jeans while Kareena’s mother Babita wore a top and jeans similar to the colour of Kareena’s dress.

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a cute throwback photo with Samaira and wished her on her birthday.

“You call me BebooMA for a reason… cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to… always got you my girl…forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy …I love you our first born baby ❤️. Happy birthday Samuuuu,” she wrote.