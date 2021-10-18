Imphal: People in Manipur’s Imphal West district will get a chance to win a television set, mobile phone or blankets if they take COVID-19 vaccine in the mega vaccination camp which will be held, officials said.

To increase the vaccination coverage the Imphal West district administration has decided to hold a mega vaccination cum bumper draw programme with the slogan “Get a shot, win a prize” scheduled to be conducted at three centres in the district October 24, October 31 and November 7, they said.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Imphal West district Th Kirankumar, informed that those who get their vaccination at the three centres will have a chance to participate in a bumper draw and win prizes.

The first prize is a big-screen television set, the second is a mobile phone, third will be blankets along with 10 other consolation prizes, the notification said.

It informed that anyone above the age of 18 years due for for the first or second dose of Covid-19 vaccination will be eligible for participation and that the winners of the lucky draw will be decided at the three centres of GM Hall, Polo ground and Dharmasala in Imphal West district.

Imphal West district has the highest population among all the 16 districts in the state.

PTI