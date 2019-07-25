New Delhi: Supporting the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi said the practice of Triple Talaq is against natural justice.

Speaking on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, Sarangi said, “We were excited during our school days when the judgement was passed in the Shah Bano case, but the then government diluted the judgement of the Supreme Court.”

The BJP legislator also said that the Talaq-e-Biddat violated the Constitution and is against the holy Quran.

“Shah Bano case would not have happened had this Act been there. The custody issue has also been taken care in this Bill. When there have been legislations against dowry and Sati, then what is the issue in bringing legislation against this practice,” Sarangi said.

Concluding her speech in the House, she said, “When men are oppressed it is tragedy, but when women are oppressed it is tradition. This tradition of oppression of women must go.”