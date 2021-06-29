Talcher: Talcher Fertilizers Ltd (TFL) has successfully concluded the financial closure of its mega coal gasification based urea project located at Talcher in Angul district of Odisha.

TFL is a Joint Venture of GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF), Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Fertilizers Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL).

TFL Managing Director Sachchidanand Yadav said a consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India has emerged as the financiers of the project after following a book building process conducted by M/s SBICAPS on behalf of TFL.

Other members of the lender’s consortium are Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, EXIM Bank, Bank of India and Canara Bank.

TFL has been mandated by the Government to revive the erstwhile Talcher plant of FCIL by setting up a new greenfield coal gasification based Urea Plant with the installed capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Ton per annum (LMTPA) at estimated project cost of Rs 13,277 crore.

The total debt secured by TFL as part of this facility is Rs 9,560 crore and balance funding shall be provided by its Promoters in the form of equity.

The debt has been secured after CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved in April 2021 the exclusive subsidy policy for urea produced by TFL through coal gasification route.

