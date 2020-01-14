Pallahara: The transport department of Odisha has imposed a penalty of Rs 26,000 on the owner of a two-wheeler for allowing a boy to ride his motorbike.

“A challan of Rs 26,000 was issued to the owner of a two-wheeler by Talcher RTO for allowing an underaged boy ride the motorbike in Pallahara town in Angul district,” an official of the state transport authority said.

The official said the boy was nabbed during a regular checking while he was riding the motorbike without a helmet.

Upon enquiry, it was found that the boy also did not have a driving license and was riding the motorbike of another person identified as Anil Kumar Jena, he said.

The challan was issued under sections 194D (riding without helmet by driver and pillion) and 199A(2) (offences by juveniles) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the official said.

The incident came a few days after a man was fined for allowing a minor ride a motorbike in Cuttack district.

