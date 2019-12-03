Bhadrak: The Centre and state have taken a host of schemes to help differently-abled persons, but the benefits fail to reach the deserved people in Bhadrak. Although the government has accorded importance to 5T to bring transparency and efficiency to implement various schemes, 20 differently-abled persons in Nachhipur and Maliarau under Sadar block have been deprived of their entitlements, a report said.

According to reports, the government has launched Dost drive to ensure benefits of the disabled persons at the doorstep, no officials have taken note of the disabled in these villages, locals alleged. The government’s efforts to empower the disabled have floundered in the two villages.

Take the case of Ratnakar Rout, 54, of Maliarua in Berhampur panchayat. Rout is both physically and mentally challenged. He moves all around the village while his wife Kamala and son Umakant do odd and menial jobs to keep the pots boiling.

The family members said, they go hungry when they fail to get any work.

According to Kamala, she along with her husband had visited the district headquarters hospital several times in the past to obtain disability certificate, but to no avail. The couple was told to go to Cuttack to get that certificate. As they had no money, they could not go there, she lamented. Her husband is deprived of disability pension and housing benefits since he has not got the certificate.

In Nachhipur, Bhagirathi Behera’s elder daughter Ramamani is physically and mentally challenged. Bagirathi’s wife Sabitri is also mentally retarded.

Bhagirathi, the lone bread-winner of the family, has been leading a miserable life with no support from others. “I look for work every day. After returning from work, I cook and feed my wife and daughter,” he rued.

“When I am busy at work to earn my livelihood, I could not take my wife and daughter to the district headquarters for disability certificates,” he added. The two are deprived of pension and housing. Bhagirathi’s house is in a state of dilapidation in the absence of maintenance. He is entitled to benefits under housing schemes.

However, Bhagirathi alleged that those who pay Rs 30,000 can get houses.

There are other disabled persons in the two villages.

Narendra Rout, representatives of Bania sarpanch, said steps will be taken to provide disability certificates to these differently-abled people.

Collector Shymbhakt Mishra said a special team will visit villages to reach out to these people. After they were identified, they will be included in various schemes, he added.