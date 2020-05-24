Kabul: The Taliban has announced a three-day ceasefire with the Afghan government during Eid al-Fitr starting from Sunday, a spokesman of the militant group confirmed.

“In order that our countrymen may celebrate their Eid festivities in ease and comfort, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (name of the ousted Taliban regime) orders all the Mujahideen to adopt special preparatory measures for the safety of our countrymen and not to attack the enemy in any place but if there is attack from enemy in any place then a befitting defensive response shall be given,” Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement reaching Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

The spokesman also urged the fighters not to go to areas under the control of the government.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has welcomed the announcement.

“I welcome the ceasefire announcement by the Taliban. The Afghan government extends the offer of peace.

“As commander in chief I have instructed ANDSF (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces)to comply with the three days truce and to defend only if attacked,” Ghani tweeted.

The three-day Eid al-Fitr is to be observed on Sunday to mark the end of Muslims fasting month of Ramzan.

IANS