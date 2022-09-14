Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia learnt many things while working for her upcoming film Babli Bouncer. The actress said that she learned how to ride a motorbike and also how to beatbox.

Babli Bouncer tells the story of Babli who hails from a small town.

A Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, the film showcases how Babli is trying to make it big as a bouncer in Delhi.

Tamannaah’s character as Babli is bold and brave. She rides a bullet, lifts heavy weights and can do anything a man can.

Speaking about how she prepared for her character, the actress shared: “I learnt riding a bullet, before this, I had ridden a scooty. So, I think the most difficult part is to ride a bullet because it is a very heavy bike, so it took me a bit to get comfortable with that. I also learnt beatboxing, I never knew beatboxing was not beating someone but it’s a type of voice, the different sounds that we make, that too I learnt for this film.”

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The film’s concept, story and screenplay are by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Babli Bouncer releases September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.