Chennai: Popular Tamil comedian Pandu breathed his last at the age of 74 Thursday.

He succumbed to COVID-19. Pandu and his wife Kumudha had tested positive a few days ago.

Since then, both were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. His wife is still admitted in the ICU.

He was last seen in Indha Nilai Maarum which had Ashwin Kumar, Ramkumar and Nivedhithaa Sathish in the lead roles. Pandu was also popular for his cameo role in Kadhal Kottai and as a police officer in the Vijay-starrer Ghilli.

He debuted with the Tamil film Karaiyelllam Shenmabagapoo. The deceased has shared screen with actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, and many other stars in Tamil cinema.

Yesterday, Hindi film and Bhojpuri cinema actress Sriprada Wednesday died due to COVID-19 complications.

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal died of COVID-19 at the age of 52. He has appeared in films like Paap, Murder 2 and The Ghazi Attack.

