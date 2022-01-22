Chennai: Gitanjali, who is also the wife of Selvaraghavan, has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She is a Tamil film director, as is her husband

Taking to Instagram, the director explained the discomfort she was facing by way of a post that was laced with humour.

She wrote: “My achy breaky head … Isolation day 2. Dear God, When I said help me get rid of all negativity in my life this year, I did not mean this. I will happily take any number of negatives in my Covid tests. Yours sincerely, Gitanjali.”

The list of those from the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries testing positive for Covid-19 keeps getting longer with each passing day. Only recently, Mammootty, Dulquer Salman, Keerthy Suresh and Suresh Gopi announced that they had tested positive.