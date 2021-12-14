Chennai: Actor Prakash Raj’s act of making a difference in the life of a poor but meritorious Dalit girl by funding her eduction in the UK has won him praise from Tamil film directors.

Naveen Mohamedali, the director of the critically acclaimed film Moodar Koodam, on Tuesday took to social media to share how Prakash Raj had come to the aid of a poor student.

He wrote, “Thanks & salutes to this man Prakash Raaj. He has financially helped Srichandana, a fatherless poor meritorious Dalit girl, secure her admission in (a) UK university, finish her masters and now funded for her to find a job there too. Thanks sir for making a difference in one’s life.”

Going on to give more details, the director wrote, “On 18 March 2020, I forwarded an article from Round Table India to Prakash Raj sir and requested him to make a small contribution. He asked me if it was genuine. I gave him the girl’s uncle’s number. he spoke to Srichandana and took up her complete education (sic).”

National Award-winning director Cheran too expressed his appreciation for Prakash Raj for what he had done.

He tweeted, “The Man.. Only this man done, doing lot of things silently.. Salute and appreciate my dear friend Prakash Raaj (sic).”