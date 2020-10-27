Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Groups of fishermen from here were attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel here. The navy personnel used bottles and stones early on the fishermen while fishing near Dhanushkodi. A number of fishermen sustained injuries and some had their gears broken, a fishermen association leader alleged Tuesday.

While fishermen who ventured into the sea Monday morning onboard 400 boats returned by night after being chased away by Lankan naval personnel. Groups that were on their way back home later came under attack, fishermen association president P Sesuraja told reporters here.

Political parties, including MDMK, condemned the ‘attack’ in Indian waters that came close on the heels of more than 4,000 fishermen being driven away by the Lankan navy October 17 while fishing near Katchatheevu. These incidents came after a lull in the mid-sea attacks on Indian fishermen for over three months, Sesuraja said.

Fisheries department assistant director Rajendran and police officials said they were looking into the complaint of alleged attack on the fishermen.

Sesuraja alleged the Lankan Navy pelted stones and flung glass bottles at fishermen injuring one ‘seriously ’while several others also suffered wounds. Their fishing nets and accessories were also damaged by the personnel, he claimed.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss condemned the attack adding it was a ‘’transgression’ by Sri Lanka. He wanted the Centre to lodge a strong protest with the island nation’s envoy to India.

“The Tamil Nadu and the central government should not tolerate the attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan forces,” he said.