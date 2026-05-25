New Delhi: Amid growing complaints over glitches and discrepancies in the CBSE re-evaluation process, some Class 12 students have alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the On Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) didn’t respond to queries regarding the allegations.

In a detailed post on social media, a Delhi-based student identified as Vedant alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by the CBSE under the re-evaluation process was not his own.

The post, which garnered over 2.5 million views on X, said he and his family discovered that the handwriting in the Physics answer sheet provided by CBSE did not match his own.

Several social media handles, however, initially trolled him, questioning whether the newly-created handle was actually of a CSBE student, with some even calling him “anti-national” and “Pakistani, but others, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, came to his defence.

“After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE re-evaluation process. Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine,” the student wrote.

He claimed the Physics answer sheet differed completely from his English and Computer Science answer sheets, as well as from his handwritten notes.

“The handwriting style, letter formation, spacing, slant, sentence flow – everything is different. This is not a minor variation. It is completely different writing,” he said.

Vedant further alleged that the Physics answer sheet “looks like it belongs to another student entirely” and questioned whether his actual paper had been evaluated.

“If this is true, then what exactly was evaluated under my roll number? My paper? Or someone else’s?” he wrote, adding that this is no longer just a “rechecking” issue.

The student urged CBSE to verify his original physical answer sheet, audit the OSM tagging and scanning process, investigate possible exchange of answer sheets, and ensure that the correct paper was evaluated.

Responding to criticism on social media, Vedant’s brother Siddhant Srivastava said the family had created the X account to raise the issue publicly.

“I am the brother of Vedant and I am appalled by seeing how people are calling us Pakistani. Yes, Vedant did not have Twitter because he was busy studying instead of tweeting, and we made this account for tweeting his genuine issues because we could not apply for reevaluation,” Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, another Class 12 student, Sanjana, also alleged on social media that the Chemistry answer sheet uploaded during the revaluation process did not match her handwriting.

“I applied for CBSE revaluation. The scanned copy of my chemistry sheet I received does not match my handwriting or written responses,” she wrote.

Sanjana said she was “shocked” to see that she had scored 11 out of 70 in Chemistry theory despite expecting much higher marks.

“I first thought the scanned copy might be blurry, but it does not match my answer sheet at all; every page appears to be someone else’s writing. The handwriting is not even comparable,” she said.

According to the student, while the first page of the answer booklet carrying her personal details appeared to be hers, the internal pages did not match her handwriting.

“Not a single page inside appears to be mine,” she alleged, adding that she had emailed CBSE and was trying to contact officials through helpline numbers but had not been able to reach them over calls.

Several other students also later took to social media alleging similar issues.

The allegations come amid concerns raised by several students over issues related to CBSE’s post-result verification and re-evaluation process, including blurry scans, alleged missing pages and discrepancies in marks.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that technical experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur will examine all technical issues reported since the rollout of this year’s post-examination re-evaluation services and assist the CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free process.

PTI