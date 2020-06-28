Salem (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer the probe into the death of a father-son duo, alleged victims of police torture in Tuticorin district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Sunday.

The government’s decision will be informed to the Madras High Court, which is seized of the matter, and secure its approval before transferring the case to the central agency, Palaniswami told reporters here. “The government has decided that the CBI will probe the case,” Palaniswami said.

P Jayaraj and his son Fenix, arrested for ‘violating’ lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died June 23 at a hospital in Kovilpatti. Their relatives have alleged that the father-son duo was severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station.

Also read: https://www.orissapost.com/tuticorin-custodial-deaths-rock-tamil-nadu-justiceforjayarajandfenix-trends/

The incident has triggered a national furore, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief and regret Sunday over the issue. He said he could not visit Sathankulam, where the incident happened last week, to personally comfort the family, due to the COVID-19 situation.

In an SMS sent to the party’s Shakti platform members in Tuticorin district, Rahul said ‘let us agitate till those responsible for this (deaths) are punished’.

“I was aggrieved over and regret the police action that was responsible for the death of Jayaraj and Fenix,” Rahul said according to a release issued by the Tamil Nadu Congress unit. He urged the members to light a candle at 7.00pm today (Sunday) as a mark of remembrance for the deceased and pay tributes to them.

“I could not come in person to comfort (the family of the deceased) due to the COVID-19 situation,” Rahul added.