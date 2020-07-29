Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has decided to isolate himself for seven days on medical advice after three Raj Bhavan staffers here tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, Raj Bhavan said three out of 38 persons who were tested for coronavirus infection turned positive. The three persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to the statement, on Tuesday the Raj Bhavan Medical Officer carried out regular health check up of Purohit and found him fit and healthy.

However, the doctor has advised him for seven days’ isolation and Purohit has decided to keep himself isolated.

On July 23, 84 persons including security and fire service personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus and have been quarantined.

Raj Bhavan said that 147 persons were tested for coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection.

None of the infected persons had come in contact with Purohit or other senior officials, the statement said.

The entire Raj Bhavan premises, including offices, were sanitised and disinfected by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

IANS