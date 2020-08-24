Tiruvannamalai (Tamiil Nadu): A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault Sunday an American woman in this district of Tamil Nadu. Following the incident that man has been arrested, police said Monday. The man, a native of Namakkal, was roaming around the temple town falsely claiming to be a saint. He ‘attempted to sexually assault’ the woman, a senior police official said.

“We are questioning him, investigation is going on and nothing more could be divulged now,” the senior official said. Reportedly, the woman was staying in a rented accommodation in pursuit of spiritualism.

Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, dotted with several ashrams, is popular for the ancient Sri Arunachaleswara temple. Many spiritually inclined people have made this town their home.

The American woman had arrived here a couple of months back. Sources said that the arrested man picked up a conversation with the American woman Sunday evening. He took the woman to a lonely place and then tried to molest her. When the victim raised a hue and cry, the man ‘threatened’ her with dire consequences.

However, locals intervened and rescued the foreigner. Then she lodged a police complaint following which the man was arrested.

Agencies