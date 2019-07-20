Bhubaneswar: Tanishq, India’s trusted jewellery brand Friday showcased its new collection of the season Ahalya and another collection the Rivaah, at a city hotel. The event was inaugurated by Arun Narayan, AVP and Business Head at Titan Company Ltd.

With the Ahalya collection, the brand aims to remind every woman of her ‘tej’ — the inner radiance, a beauty that is claimed unique to the feminine spirit. The latest collection showcases the brilliance of diamonds and the allure of coloured gemstones, coming together on a singular design canvas. The Ahalya collection starts from over Rs 3 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Meanwhile, Rivaah is the union of Tanishq’s tradition and craftsmanship – Rivaaz and the sacred bond of marriage – Vivaah. The Rivaah collection is comprised of ornate creations in gold, diamond, kundan and polka to cater to a bride hailing from any community across India.

The event organized two ramp walks, one for showcasing the Rivaah collection and the other displaying Ahalya collection.

Apart from the exhibition, Tanishq also organised customers’ meet at the venue.

Narayan said, “At Tanishq, we are all about the betterment of our customers. Bhubaneswar is an important market for us and we are more than pleased to be organising an event where we get to know our customers even better. With this event, we believe we were able to provide our customers a better understanding of our collections and the happiness of being a part of Tanishq’s family. With a commitment to provide the best to our customers and making them feel special every single time they walk into our stores, this event is one such initiative from our end.”

Bearing the authenticity of Titan and the assurance of the TATA group, Tanishq has a set of guidelines and principles, known as the ‘Solitaire Promises’ for their Diamond jewellery, which they strictly abide by, while sourcing diamonds. After undergoing stringent quality checks, only about six in every ten diamonds make it to a Tanishq product.