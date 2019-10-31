Bolangir: The naked body of a tantric identified as Bhujabal Parabhuye was recovered from an abandoned well near the Shyamakali temple in Salepada under Kantabanji police limits in this district Thursday.

Local people alleged Bhujabal, a resident of Mandol village under Turekela police limits, had been offered to as human sacrifice by his guru to goddess Kali.

Alleging Bhujabal was murdered for human sacrifice and then thrown into the well, the deceased’s family members have lodged a complaint with the police. The police along with fire personnel reached the spot and recovered the body. It was then sent to Kantabanji Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are probing the incident and have launched a manhunt to nab the alleged murderer who is absconding since the discovery of the body.

