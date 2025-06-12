New Delhi: Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the family of each person who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad Thursday.

The aircraft, carrying 242 people from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed immediately after takeoff Thursday afternoon.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171.

“No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” Tata Group and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy, he added.

In the message posted by Tata Group on X, he also said the group will cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support.

With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.

“Additionally, we will provide support in building up of the BJ Medical’s hostel.

“We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” he said.

PTI