Bhubaneswar: Following the bid invited by Odisha government for privatisation of the three power distribution companies (discoms) WESCO, SOUTHCO, and NESCO, two leading company of India Tata Power and India Power Corporation Ltd (IPCL) submitted their bids.

While Tata Power has submitted bids for all three electricity companies, IPCL submitted bids for only SOUTHCO and WESCO.

Notably, this is Odisha’s second attempt to privatise the above three power supply companies. Earlier Reliance Infrastructure’s BSES in 1999 was the bidder of the three companies. After a decade of legal disputes and non-performance, the OERC revoked the distribution licence of the Anil Ambani company in 2015.

Later, the state offered some cities under the franchisee model to private companies. For four circles of Odisha such as Puri, Balugaon, Khurda, and Nayagarh, Feedback Energy Distribution Company (FEDCO) Infra is the distribution franchisee.

PNN