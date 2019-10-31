Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift will be conferred with receive the Artist of the Decade award at the American Music Awards.

The announcement was made by Dick Clark Productions on Wednesday, saying that 29-year-old singer will be honoured during its November 24 ceremony.

Swift will also hit the stage to perform some of her biggest hits of her more-than-a-decade-long career.

“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular. We’re thrilled to honour her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other,” Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming & development at dick clark productions, said in a statement.

At the show, the singer has an opportunity to break pop legend Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.

Swift has won 23 AMAs and is nominated in five categories this year, including Artist of the Year. Jackson currently holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be held at Microsoft Theatre here and live telecast on ABC.