Bhubaneswar: The state government Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) to impart online education to Class IX and X students of Adarsh Vidyalayas and Utkarsh Vidyalayas free of cost.

The online education programme will be implemented in 214 Adarsh Vidyalayas and 101 Utkasrh Vidyalayas of the state, said School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Under the programme, the TCS will provide free online education to students in Adarsh and Utkarsh schools. The teachers of these schools will also be imparted training on digital teaching platforms, he said. After completion of the training, the teachers will take classes for one/two hours every day.

As the schools are closed due to Covid-19 pandemic, the classes are currently being held online through various mobile apps including WhatsApp along with TV and radio programmes.

Earlier, the state government had launched e-learning initiatives Madhu app in December 2019 and Diksha app in April 2020 to provide online teaching to the school kids.

As online classes fail to reach most students due to lack of mobile connectivity, educational programmes are being broadcast in DD Odia and All India Radio.