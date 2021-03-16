There are many unique temples across our country. Due to ancient rituals and traditions, devotees make unique offerings in these temples. In many temples, noodles are served as Prasad and even chocolates.

However, have you ever heard of a temple where Tea is offered as Prasad to devotees.

Yes, this temple is in Kannur of Temple, 10 km from Talipparamba. The name of this temple is Muthappan Temple. This famous temple is situated on the banks of Valapattanam river, it’s beautiful view and unique tradition is known far and wide.

Lord Muthappan is worshipped in this temple. Sri Muthappan is the folk god and is considered as the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and Shiva. Here, whole moong dal and tea are served as Prasad. After the darshan, devotees are offered moong dal and tea together as Prasad, which is also called prasadam.

Devotees come here in huge numbers and offer prayers. Devotees believe that Lord Muthappan will protect them from all dangers if they offer prayers in this temple.

The temple has free accommodation facilities for all the devotees who come here. The temple is also known for its traditional dance, known as Thiyam.