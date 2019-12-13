Simulia: Social life can be improved and enriched with art. It gives people relief and allows them to reduce stress. Music is a kind of powerful therapy that brings moments of joy and makes others cheerful.

This is what Manoj Mohanty believes. Manoj, a resident of Ada Uasa under Simulia block in Balasore, is a teacher by profession, but music is his passion.

After acquiring skills in instrumental music, he has been imparting his musical knowledge to others. Keyboard playing is his forte. His dedication and skill in instrumental music have earned him a name in the area. Manoj has been honoured with the Sangeeta Bhusan Award.

Manoj was inclined towards music in the very childhood. “Childhood is the right time to start learning music. If students take up music along with their formal education, they can develop their latent talent,” he observed.

“Creativity in the pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our life as it is a way of expressing our feelings and emotions,” he noted.

To motivate the young generation towards music, he has set up an institution ‘Sri Jagannath Bhajan Sandhya.’

He has been running this institution for the last five years where 25 students are learning various instruments under his tutelage.

He has been a teacher at Ada primary school since 2008.

Manoj’s grandfather Khetrabasi Mohanty was a known theatre actor and his father Natabar Mohanty is a retired teacher. His father is well known as a harmonium and violin player. Inspired by his father, he first learnt harmonium. “My father is my first music teacher,” he said.

At Manmohan Sangeeta Parishad, he learnt tabla and keyboard from Guru Haribandhu. His younger brother Alok Mohanty is an engineer and also a classical musician. “I have not adopted music as a means of earning, but for love for it,” he added.

According to Manoj, both vocal and instrumental music have a lot to do with improving creativity among students. Music helps students develop their personalities, apart from improving their power of concentration vigorously.

His wife Tapanprabha, daughter Mousumi and son Deepak also have a passion for music.