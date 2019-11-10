Digapahandi: An assistant teacher of Talasingi Government High School landed himself in trouble after allegedly asking a physically challenged student to clean his car and then beating him up after discovering a scratch mark on his vehicle.

The incident took place at Talasingi village under Kaithakhandi panchayat of Digapahandi block in Ganjam district. The injured Class IX student is undergoing treatment at Talasingi government hospital, it was learnt.

Since the student is yet to recover, angry parents and villagers Saturday thronged the school and later kept the said teacher under detention.

They later released the teacher only after the intervention of headmaster Prakash Chandra Patra and other teachers.

The accused teacher is learnt to have assured the villagers and parents to bear all medical expenses of the student.

Meanwhile, the villagers and family members have taken the matter up with the district education officer Sanatan Panda, seeking action against the teacher.

When asked, the headmaster of the school said the matter has been solved amicably.

That said, a palpable tension continues to prevail in Talasingi village.

PNN