Soro: The body of a retired teacher was spotted by some locals early Saturday morning under mysterious circumstances at a farmland near his house at Balikhanda bazaar of Soro locality under Simulia police limits in Balasore district.

A police source said that the body had a number of deep injuries on it. Obviously, it has raised suspicion that the elderly man might have been attacked with sharp weapons and murdered.

After his death, the body would have been thrown by the assailants in the farmland. Meanwhile, the teacher’s wife was rescued from their house located at Balikhanda bazaar in critical condition.

As it appears, she was also stabbed by the unidentified miscreants, the source added. “The deceased was identified as 62- year-old Anand Chandra Patri and his wife as Manorama,” a senior police official said.

Following the rescue, police immediately admitted the injured elderly woman to a government-run health facility in Bhadrak. Manorama is presently undergoing treatment. Her health condition is said to be in danger and she is still battling for survival.

Based on prima facie evidence, the police official informed that the miscreants had entered the house with an intention to loot when the elderly couple was sleeping.

However, the husbandwife duo later would have woken up and opposed the miscreants, following which they (looters) might have attacked the couple with sharp weapons.

On being informed by the locals, Simulia police reached the spot and recovered the retired teacher’s body lying in the farmland.

