Pattamundai: Police here arrested Sunday a teacher of a primary school under Pattamundai Rural police limits in Kendrapara for allegedly molesting a Class IV girl student of the school. The accused has been identified as Ranjan Sutar. It should be stated here that for the past few days, some students have been complaining to their parents about the teacher’s inappropriate behaviour and ill-intended looks towards them. The victim informed her parents that the teacher frequently called her close to him and touched her inappropriately.

After the parents got to know about the teacher’s actions, the matter was discussed at the school Saturday. Parents and villagers, including the girl’s family, expressed outrage, demanding a life sentence for the teacher. The villagers confined the accused teacher in a room before calling the police. On being informed, Rural PS IIC, Padmalaya Pradhan reached the spot, rescued the teacher and took him to the police station. Police formally arrested him Sunday after registering a case (No. 451/2024) following a complaint against him by the family members of the victim. The accused will be sent to POCSO court, said Pradhan.