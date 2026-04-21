Nuapada: A 44-yearold teacher was hospitalised Monday after a swarm of honeybees attacked him during census survey work in Nuapada district.

He was identified as Dolamani Hansa (44), a resident of Sunamudi village under Khaprakhol block of Bolangir district. Hansa is a teacher at the Saraibahal Government Upper Primary School in Tankapani panchayat of Bolangir district.

He was on his way to Majhipada village after completing the survey work in Goyalmunda village when swarm of honeybees attacked him Monday. The attack resulted in injuries to his face and head. After seeking brief shelter under a tree, Hansa attempted to ride his motorcycle back to his home village. However, he lost consciousness near Dharanimal village. Passersby discovered him and rushed him to the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital.