Koksara: A teacher was seriously injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon inside a school under Koksara PS limits in Kalahandi Friday.

Police said the incident took place at Pipalpada Government Primary School while midday meals were being served.

The accused, Bhaskar Bag, 32, allegedly entered the school premises and attacked teacher Risiraj Meher with a knife.

Bag is the husband of Madhuri Bag, a cook engaged at the school.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined.

The injured teacher sustained severe injuries to his hand.

After being alerted, police detained the accused and registered a case (9/26).