Digapahandi: A 57-year-old male teacher engaged at K Samatrapur quarantine centre in Ganjam district succumbed to COVID-19 Friday.

The deceased COVID warrior has been identified as Bansidhar Behera from Kusupada panchayat under Digapahandi block.

According to a source, Behera had been working as a COVID warrior at the quarantine centre for last two months. After the migrant workers returned to their homes from the quarantine centre, Behera was under home quarantine as he had come in contact with some COVID-19 patients at the centre.

Subsequently, he developed COVID-19 symptoms. Sunday, the block administration sent his swab sample for testing to Digpahandi COVID-19 testing centre. He tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

The health department admitted him to the dedicated COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapalli. Unfortunately, he lost his battle against COVID-19 and passed away Friday.

Digapahandi MLA Surjya Narayan Patro and former NAC Chairman Praffula Panda have expressed their condolences for the bereaved family.

PNN