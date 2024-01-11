Bhubaneswar: You are not merely teachers; you are catalysts of change, contributing to the intellectual and social growth of our state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in his address while hailing the newly-recruited teachers. A total of 512 Assistant Professors, Assistant Training Officers, and Junior Assistants joined the state government in an induction programme at the Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan here, Wednesday. While 158 Assistant Professors joined the Higher Education Department, 10 Assistant Professors, 194 Assistant Training Officers and 150 Junior Assistants joined the Skill Development & Technical Education Department. The Chief Minister further said that Higher Education plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our state. The youth of Odisha are our greatest asset. He urged the professors to equip their students with appropriate academic knowledge along with critical thinking skills, creativity and a global perspective.

Stating that Higher Education has always been a major focus area of his government, he informed that in the last few years, close to 5 thousand Teaching and Non-teaching staff has been recruited in the last few years. The state government has also decided to open Government Degree colleges in the arts stream in the 18 uncovered blocks of Odisha to ensure equity and promote higher education in all parts of the state, he informed. It may be mentioned that in the last few years, record numbers of Teaching and Non-teaching staff (4941) has been recruited for both Government and NonGovernment Aided Colleges. 556 Assistant Professors have been appointed in Govt. Degree Colleges, 332 Assistant Professors appointed in Teacher Education Training institute and 308 nonteaching staff has also been recruited. Furthermore, 3745 Lecturer in Non-Government Aided colleges have been recruited in the last few years.

Speaking to newly-appointed persons of Skill Development & Technical Education, the CM said that along with higher education, the realm of skill has become predominantly significant for the future of our youth. His government has embarked on a transformative journey towards a skilled and empowered Odisha, he added. He further said that this recruitment underscores the commitment of my government under the 5T framework, towards nurturing skill development. He underscored that this induction represents a significant stride towards realizing our vision for a technologically advanced and adaptive workforce. Together, he said, we aim to elevate the “Skilled-in-Odisha” initiative to unprecedented heights.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP