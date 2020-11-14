Balasore: Hundreds of junior teachers staged protests in front of the DEO office here Friday protesting closure of schools in the district. Scores of CT/BEd students aspiring for jobs from various parts of the district also joined the protest.

They accused the government of having adopted an anti-teacher policy as hundreds of schools have been closed.

They demanded that the decision to close down schools should be revoked while private schools which are being run without no-objection certificates (NOCs) should be closed.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister and the school and education minister through district education officer Ranjan Kumar Giri.

“If our demands are not met, we will start hunger strike,” warned Dhanjanjy Jena, president of the Kanishtha Sikhyak Sangh.

When asked about private schools running without NOCs, the DEO said these schools have been provided NOCs to as per government guidelines.

“CT and BEd students aspiring for jobs should wait for the employment announcement of the government. They will get appointments in due process. There is no need to stage dharna in an undemocratic way in front of the DEC office,” he observed.

PNN