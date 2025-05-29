Bhubaneswar: A seven-member delegation from the Odisha School and College Teachers and Employees Coordination Committee met Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond Wednesday to press for resolution of several long-pending demands. The delegation raised key issues including Grant-in Aid (GIA) for 194 non-aided schools, improved service conditions and pension benefits for employees of newly-aided institutions, and full implementation of the 1994 GIA Rules.

They also sought enforcement of Odisha High Court directives to bring all aided institutions under government control, correction of grade pay anomalies, and urgent recruitment in newly-aided schools and colleges. Minister Harichandan assured that a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be convened soon to find a lasting solution. Minister Gond supported the demands, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening education. The teachers’ committee welcomed the assurances but urged prompt action to address grievances that have been pending for years.