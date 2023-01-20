Raipur: The Indian team has been fined 60 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration for Wednesday’s series opener.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

India captain Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal levelled the charge.

Riding on Shubman Gill’s magnificent double hundred, India emerged winners by 12 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing an imposing target of 350, New Zealand were bowled out for 337 in 49.2 overs in the high-scoring game.

PTI