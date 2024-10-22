Pune: India is expected to have a nearly full-strength squad for the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirming that Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are fit and will be available for selection.

Both players are recovering from injuries that kept them out or limited their participation in the first Test, where India suffered a defeat in Bengaluru.

Pant, who injured his knee during New Zealand’s first innings, left the field and did not return to wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel replaced him behind the stumps, but India hopes Pant will be fit enough to resume his role in Pune.

“Yeah, I think everyone’s really well. There wasn’t too much bowling in that first Test, so the fast bowlers are all good. Rishabh’s pretty good,” Ryan said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “I think Rohit Sharma touched on it the other day. He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he’ll be good to keep in this Test as well.”

Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test due to neck stiffness, has also been progressing well. “He’s batted last week in Bangalore, he had a few nets,” the assistant coach said of Gill. “He’s got a little bit of discomfort, but I’ll think he will be good to go for the Test.”

Ryan also claimed that there are no concerns about KL Rahul’s form at the moment but admitted that there is a big fight for places within the team. Rahul was terribly out of touch in the Bengaluru Test as he got for a duck in the first innings and 12 in the second one.

The return of Gill raises a significant selection challenge for India, especially in the batting department. Sarfaraz Khan, who replaced Gill in the Bengaluru Test, capitalised on his opportunity with a stunning 150. His standout performance adds to the complexity of India’s middle-order decisions, especially with Rahul’s current form under scrutiny.

“He didn’t play and miss at any balls. That’s what tends to happen when you’re not getting runs. He got two balls in the game, one down the leg side and one that he managed to nick,” ten Doeschate explained. “There’s certainly no concerns about KL. He’s batting nicely, and he’s in a good mental space.”

The assistant coach hinted at a fierce competition for spots in the playing XI, particularly in the middle order. “Sarfaraz was brilliant in the last Test… We certainly have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test. We will look at the pitch now and decide what’s going to be best for the team,” he said.

The second Test between India and New Zealand begins October 24.