New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, is all set to launch a new product line “POVA” which is designed to deliver powerful performance.

The brand’s social media handles have revealed the tagline of POVA as “Unleash the Beast” with the insinuation that the TECNO POVA devices will focus on speed, performance and excellence.

As per recent teasers, the TECNO POVA smartphones will be powered by high performance MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor along with a massive 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charge.

The new POVA will also feature an immersive 6.8-inch dot-in display for an uninterrupted viewing and gaming experience.

Since TECNO’s debut in the Indian smartphone market, their focus has been on “segment-first” features in the affordable and mid-budget smartphone categories.

With the launch of POVA, TECNO’s Indian smartphone portfolio will consist of three prominent product lines.

The other two product lines are — bestseller “SPARK” series whose value-for-money propositions in the Rs 6,000-Rs 10,000 segment focus on big battery and big display; and the popular camera-centric “CAMON” devices with premium camera features for the mid-budget segment.

The latest addition, “POVA” with “Performance Powerhouses” aims to give consumers access to performance-oriented smartphones in a bid to redefine gaming and multitasking in the mid-budget segment.

Flipkart’s official website (https://rb.gy/vpnu7f) is currently holding the “Guess The Price” activity of new POVA.

TECNO POVA is tipped to be priced under Rs 12,000, although an official unveiling is on Flipkart at 12 noon 4th Dec.

The new TECNO POVA smartphones, with focus on sheer power and performance, are expected to give a stiff competition to Realme’s Narzo 20 and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Prime.

Transsion India is leading the overall budget handset market in the sub Rs 10,000 segment, with a market share of 17 per cent, and TECNO being its biggest smartphone brand registered a growth of 117 percent, according to a recent Counterpoint report.

Additionally, Transsion has achieved a spot in the “Top 5” brands in the budget segment of Rs 6,000–Rs 10,000 — driven by the Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in July this year, according to a Counterpoint report for Q3 of this year.