Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by three men in a village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. This information was given by the police here Monday. All the three men, aged between 21 years and 23 years, have been arrested for their alleged role in the crime which occurred Saturday night, said SP Gaurav Tiwari.

The girl was last seen by her family members when she stepped out of her home to buy grocery items at around 7.00pm Saturday in Gurjarpada village, about 20kms away from the district headquarters, he said.

“When she did not return for a long time, her family members approached the police,” the SP said. He said police personnel found the grocery items purchased by the girl in a dilapidated structure.

“Meanwhile, police also received information about the girl’s body lying in an agriculture field near the main road. Prima facie, she was killed after rape,” Tiwari informed.

During investigation, police came to know that Kalu Singh Ninama, Deepak Singh and Ravi Singh Ninama were seen on the road where the girl’s body was found. They were arrested Monday on a tip-off, he added.

“The accused confessed that they raped the girl and later drowned her in a pond,” the police officer said.

They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abduction, rape and murder, and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), the official informed.