Nabarangpur: A teenager was stabbed to death and another seriously injured during a clash between two groups after the immersion procession of Goddess Durga in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district last night, police said Tuesday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Krushna Chandra Bhatra said the incident took place around 10pm Monday near the Nabarangpur municipality office after the procession concluded. Two minors were stabbed following a conflict between the groups, he said.

Police responded quickly, taking the injured teenagers to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other is currently receiving medical care.

The motive behind the clash remains unclear, but authorities suspect it stemmed from tensions during the procession.

“We have detained seven to eight suspects in connection with this case and further investigation is ongoing,” the SDPO confirmed.

