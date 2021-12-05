Malkangiri: A village which has not yet figured in the district map of Malkangiri and had long remained elusive from the sight of the district administration was finally traced by Khairaput tehsildar, locals said.

The newly identified Ghasingbeda village is under Rasabeda panchayat and Khairput block of the district and is inhabited by over 70 primitive Didayi tribals.

The village had remained bereft of any development as the district administration was unaware of its existence within the district administrative limits.

The matter came to fore after someone informed about the presence of the village to Rama Krushna Nayak, tehsildar of Khairput block.

Nayak personally decided to verify the claim and visited the village Friday. Accompanied by the tehsil officials, Nayak trekked over 14 kilometres in hilly terrain and reached Ghasingbeda village.

The joy of the villagers knew no bounds when they saw the government officials for the first time in their village. They gathered together and welcomed the tehsildar and tehsil officials according to their traditional rituals.

The tehsildar interacted with the villagers when the latter informed that they do not have a road to their village Moreover, no government assistance has ever reached them.

Observers pointed out that the state government has launched several schemes for the development of primitive Didayi and Bonda tribals.

However, development continues to remain a distant dream for this village inhabited by Didayi tribals as the village is yet to figure in the district map. After the visit of the tehsildar, the villagers are expecting that the district administration will work on the development of the village.

PNN