Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is tired and no longer able to manage Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Sunday. Tejashwi Yadav’s comments drew sharp retorts from leaders of the ruling NDA leaders. Tejashwi Yadav, 31, apparently referring to the age of the 69-year-old chief minister and said that he has got tired due to which he gives up when faced with a difficult situation – be it the coronavirus pandemic or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur.

“It seems that he (Kumar) has become energy-less from the kind of boring speeches he is giving and the things he is doing. Nitish Kumar is tired now and he is no longer able to manage Bihar,” Yadav said.

The comment drew sharp reactions from leaders of the ruling coalition who termed it ‘meaningless’.

JD(U) state president Basistha Narayan Singh said, “Kumar is more energetic than many youths. He works for 14-15 hours a day, which many youngsters will not be able to do. The tired comment is bereft of any logic.”

Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha also hit back at Yadav. He said the chief minister is at least not a ‘class 9 fail like him (Yadav)’. “He is just making meaningless comments,” Jha said.

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey too derided the comment. He said NDA leaders always work with energy for the development of Bihar and India.

Kumar recently has reacted to a similar comment by Yadav. “He (Yadav) says I am tired, let him first answer where was he when coronavirus hit Bihar.”

It should be stated here Yadav was missing from the scene as coronavirus struck Bihar in March. He returned to Patna after nearly two months in mid-May from Delhi.