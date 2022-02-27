Baunsuni: People in some pockets under Kantamal block of Boudh district have been suffering in the absence of bridges and road connectivity.

In a case of administrative negligence, Gabajora-Bidyanath bridge across Tel river has been dragging over years, leaving people sore.

“The work is moving at such a tardy pace that no one knows when its work will come to an end,” locals lamented. According to reports, a notification for construction of the bridge in Similipadar panchayat was out in 2016-17.

Rs 20.8 crore was sanctioned for the project. A contractor was awarded the work, which was supposed to be completed by December, 2018.

However, over three years have elapsed since its deadline, but even half of the bridge construction work has not been completed.

Locals said that after completion of the project, thousands of people living in Palsagora, Rundimahula, Similipadar, Khatakhatia and Jogindrapur panchayats would get benefits in the communication front.

