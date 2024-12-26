Hyderabad: The Telangana government Thursday decided to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the problems faced by the Telugu film industry.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, senior officials and representatives of Tollywood.

Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman and producer Dil Raju told media after the meeting that it was held on a positive note with both the government and the film industry deciding to work together to take the industry to the international level and develop Hyderabad as the global cinema hub.

Expressing happiness over Tollywood earning recognition and respect at the national level, the Chief Minister told the delegation that his vision is to see the industry create a brand at the international level.

At the meeting held in the backdrop of the recent stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule that killed a woman and subsequent developments including the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, the Chief Minister made it clear that the government is a well-wisher of the film industry.

“Our government has been encouraging the film industry. For us the film industry is as important as Information Technology and Pharmaceuticals,” a government statement quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

The Chief Minister said Dil Raju was appointed Chairman of the Film Development Corporation (FDC) to coordinate between the government and the industry.

While noting that film shoots of not just Tollywood but Hindi film industry Tamil, Kannada and other Indian language films are happening in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy called for creating the necessary infrastructure to attract Hollywood filmmakers.

Dil Raju said the FDC would provide suggestions to the government to develop Hyderabad as an international cinema hub.

The Chief Minister told Tollywood personalities that the previous Congress governments provided all the required facilities to the industry, including land for film studios, house sites, development of Film Nagar, Chaitanyapuri Colony and houses for workers. He assured the delegation that the present Congress government would continue this legacy.

While assuring all help to industry, the Chief Minister urged the industry to realise their responsibility towards the society.

CM Revanth Reddy asked the film industry’s representatives to partner with the government in the state’s development.

Revanth Reddy urged the film industry to work with the government in creating awareness to tackle the menace of drugs and participate in other programmes for the good of society.

Telugu Film Chamber presented a memorandum to the Chief Minister on problems faced by the industry, including issues related to shooting and film events.

Director General of Police Jitender assured the industry of all the support from the police department.

When asked if the meeting discussed issues like ticket rates and benefit shows, Dil Raju remarked that they were small issues. “They are very small issues when we are working with the big vision to attract Hollywood,” he said.

As many as 21 producers, 13 directors and 11 actors were among those who attended the meeting at the Police Command and Control Room in Banjara Hills.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Home Secretary Ravi Gupta, Director General of Police Jitender and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting included Allu Arjun’s father and producer Allu Arvind, leading actors Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, veteran actor Murali Mohan, producers Suresh Babu, Naga Babu, K. L. Narayana, Damodar, S. Naga Vamsi, Kiran, D.V.V. Danayaya, C. Kalyan, Sudhakar Reddy, directors Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, K. Raghavendra Rao, Vamsi Paidipalli, Harish Shankar, Trivikram, actors Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Advi Sesh, Ram Pothineni and Siddhu Jonalagadda.